Boettger, Nadeen

Boettger, Nadeen Age 84 Arlington, NE. Nadeen is survived by her husband Robert; daughters, Cindy (Jim) Braun of Ft. Collins CO, Pam (Jon) Strain of Eagle ID, Brenda (Monte) Jones of Columbus NE, and Beth (John) Matzke of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Bryant, Jason, Jonathan, Sean, Abby, Andrea, Ben, Luke, Aaron, and Lori; great-grandchildren: Titus, Ezekiel, Judah, and Addilyn; and siblings: Randall (Zelta) Preston, Deanna (Larry) Bargmann, Sharon(John) Hinkle, Deree Gralheer, and Marcelene Tonjes. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband; sister-in-law Kathleen Gralheer; brother-in-law Floyd Tonjes; also in-laws, Marilyn and Connie King, and Mildred and Merle Ward. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, December 7, at the Fremont Alliance Church, Fremont, with Lunch to follow. A Private Family Committal will be in the Arlington Cemetery. VISITATION with the family, Friday from 6-8pm, also at the Church. A memorial fund is to be determined. Online guestbook at: www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

