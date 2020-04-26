Boeka, Connie Lea

Boeka, Connie Lea June 18, 1955 - April 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Velma Boeka; and nephew, Jeff Layten. Survived by spouse, Gay Gross-Rhode; sisters, Bev Layten and Kathy (Larry) Dvorak; nieces, Christi (Dan) Uhing and Kelly (Scott) Wielage, nephew, Mike (Megan) Dvorak; great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Elmwood Park c/o the Mortuary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

