Bober, Patricia Ann Age 85 Patricia Ann Bober, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, IA. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Iola Walker; sisters, Christy Yetter, Regena Smith; husband, James J. Bober; son, David Bober; one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Patricia is survived by her children: Skip Miller Jr., Mitzi and Joe Navaro, Michael and Joyce Miller, Karen Bober, Candee Rocha, Mike and VanTrease Beam, Rita Hansen, Patrick (Butch) and Sue Bober, Jim and Diane Bober; 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda and Lee Sherod, Toni and Walsh Conmy; brother, Robert and Clair Walker; many nieces and nephews, cousins. VISITATION: Thursday, from 6-8pm, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, January 31, 2020, United Methodist Church, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

