Bluvas, Robert F., M.D. Age 80 Robert F. Bluvas, M.D. passed away on November 8, 2019. Originally from Omaha, and the oldest of five siblings, he graduated from Creighton Preparatory School, Creighton University, and Creighton University School of Medicine. He was a proud Army Veteran and a dedicated physician whose tremendous work ethic and love of learning never waned up until the very end. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Karen; and a beloved father to his children, Bradley, Gregory, Brian, and Jennifer; and grandfather to Maxwell and Jake. He was preceded in death by many family members, including his infant children, Janeen and Douglas; and leaves behind many more in Arizona and Nebraska. He will be forever missed by those who loved him. At his request No Services will be held. Condolences may be left at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. If you wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research (MayoClinic.org/cure). WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018 (602) 840-5600 | www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com

