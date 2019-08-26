Blum, Edward M. Age 81. Of Harlan, IA. Died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Family Will Greet Friends: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5-7pm, with Rosary at 7pm, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Harlan, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Harlan, IA. Military Rites: St. Mary's Cemetery, Panama, IA.PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME  |  1304 9th St., Harlan, IA  51537  | 712-755-3135 or 800-831-6805

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.