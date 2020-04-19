Bloom, William "Mick" | Col USAF (Ret) December 1, 1924 - April 6, 2020 Mick Bloom, age 95, passed away April 6, 2020 in Bellevue, NE. Born in Colton, CA on December 1, 1924, to Lemoyne and Margaret Bloom and raised in Roseville, CA. Mick joined the US Army Air Corp on April 23, 1943, and served as an aerial gunner on a B-24 Liberator flying 27 bombing missions over Europe. After separating from the Air Corp on October 3, 1945, Mick returned to Roseville to work at the Pacific Fruit Express until he was recalled and commissioned a second lieutenant in August 1949. He served in the US Air Force, including the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war, until June, 30 1980. During his 95 years he was a devoted husband to his wife, Colleen, loving father to his five children, loyal friend to many and a fierce warrior for his country. He loved meeting new people and making people laugh. He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. Mick was preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Colleen; and daughter, Megan Ediger. Survived by children, Margaret Andrews (Chris), Michael Bloom (Apryl and Mick's golden doodle footwarmer Butters), Maureen Proffit (Tim), and Catherine Bloom; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a Private Graveside Service in Roseville, CA and plan a Bellevue Memorial Service later this year when conditions allow. Cards and condolences can be sent to: Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

