Bloom, Solomon Ph.D. February 19, 1925 - March 2, 2020 Age 95. Survived by former wife, Helen; sons, David (Bonnie) Bloom, Raanan (Maria) Bloom, Daniel (Randy) Bloom, Jesse Bloom; stepsons, Ferdinand (Freda) Salas; Franklin (Mila) Nibres; daughter, Ruth (Mark Tews) Bloom; and several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Sally Bloom; wife of 50 years, Erlinda T. Bloom; brothers, Norman Bloom, Rabbi Jack Bloom. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, March 5, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME (402) 556-9392

