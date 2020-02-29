Bloom, Erlinda T. November 3, 1939 - February 24, 2020 Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Sol Bloom; children, Franklin (Mila) Nibres, Ferdinand (Freda) Salas, Ruth (Mark Tews) Bloom, Jesse Bloom; 6 grandchildren, brother, Narcing Tejero; her extended family and many good friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. Interment: Monday, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Monday after 11am at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Temple Israel of DavVita Kidney Care. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Erlinda Bloom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.