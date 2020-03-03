Blobaum, Lois Ruth (Prange) January 25, 1929 - March 1, 2020 Survived by children, Robert Jr. (Donata), Morgantown, WV; Cynthia Blobaum Kempcke (Bruce), Blair, NE; David (Sara), Scottsdale, AZ; and John (Kathy), Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ramon Prange, Tulsa, OK; Marilyn Moore, Ogalalla, NE; and Alma Moir, Denver, CO; and daughter-in-law, Melodee Blobaum (Joel), Kansas City, MO. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 4, from 6-8pm, at the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home, Blair, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 5, at 10:30am, at the First Lutheran Church, Blair, NE. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Blair, The Nebraska Children's Society, or The Blobaum Family Scholarship. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

