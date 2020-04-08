Bleyhl, Richard A. March 13, 1938 - April 5, 2020 Preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Loretta Bleyhl; daughter-in-law, Sally Bleyhl. Survived by children, Dick Bleyhl Jr., Vicki (Larry) Graham, Bud (Eve) Bleyhl and Paula (Jon) Reeves; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. PRIVATE INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

