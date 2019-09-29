Blevins-Brown, Kaye Age 81. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Blevins Sr.; son, Richard Jr.; parents, Lola and Hjalmer Salmen; and sister, Deloris Dedrick. Survived by loving husband of 11 years, Willis Brown; daughters, Kyle (Mike) Kelly, Devany Godin-Flott, and Marcy (Mark) Ellison; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 2, from 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 3, at 10am at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Rd., with Burial to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to Celebration Covenant Church. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

