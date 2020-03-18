Bles, Jesilee June 1, 1939 - March 14, 2020 Jesilee Bles. Age 80. Preceded in death by husband, Louis Bles; mother, Muriel May; and many beloved pets. Survived by children: Candace Gorton (Richard), Lannie Kiscoan (Rick Beck), Scott Riley (Shelly), and Kelly Hartman (Mark Pettit); grandchildren: Jason Thomas (Mandy), Dylan Thomas, Robert Riley (Abby), and Jesilee Riley; great-grandchildren: Veronica, D.J, Jaden, Macy, Cannon, and Jaxson; great-great-grandchildren, Alice and Amelia; and sister, Yvette Hampton (Dennis). MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

