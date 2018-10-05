Blaxall, Howard S., Ph.D. Jul 30, 1949 - Oct 3, 2018 CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

FDOWD
FRANK DOWD

Rosie:
We are really sorry about Howard. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
If there is anything we can do to help during this difficult time, we will be happy to help.
Frank and Pat Dowd

