Blaser, Helen O. September 23, 1930 - January 5, 2020 Helen O. Blaser, 89, of Columbus, NE, passed away on January 5, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus, NE. Helen was born on September 23, 1930 to Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart in Humphrey, NE. She graduated from Humphrey St Francis High School. After graduation she went to business school in Omaha. While in Omaha she was a Nanny for several prominent families. She was united in marriage to Ronald L. Blaser on May 19, 1951, in Pacific Junction, Iowa. They had to roust a priest to perform the ceremony, which happened to be the late Archbishop Sheehan. The couple returned home to begin their life together on the farm in Rural Platte County, Nebraska. Mom raised chickens both for the eggs and her famous Fried Chicken, and hauled a lot of eggs to town. They were blessed with nine children, filling a whole pew in Church at St Stanislaus, by themselves. She joined the work force in the 70's spending the next 30 years doing books for Lohr Petroleum. A bookkeeper at heart, she loved "doing her books" at Lohr's and for the farm. Her final years at home were spent watching her grandkids grow up and enjoying the seeds that she had planted. She never missed anyone's birthday. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching the birds and the baby goats. The changing of the seasons and holidays always brought her joy. Helen is survived by husband, Ron Blaser of Columbus, NE; son, Jim (Linda) Blaser of Columbus, NE; grandson, Patrick; son, Steve (Karen) Blaser of Columbus, NE; grandchildren, Nicholas, Angela, Nathan, and Sabrina; son, Jeff (Deb) Blaser of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Jesse, Jared, and Joel; daughter, Jeanne Bonk of Columbus, NE; grandchildren, Cassie, Kelly, Cody, and Kortney; daughter, Sandy Bargmann of Columbus, NE; grandchildren, Eric, Jonah, Kristin, and Carrie; grandson from son Anthony C. Blaser, Tony A.; daughter, Barb (Todd) McQueen of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Riley and Forrest; daughter, Lori Eigenberg of Warsaw, IN; grandchildren, Melissa and Tyler; son, Jon (Gina) Blaser of Columbus, NE; grandchildren, Jessica, Connor, and Colton; 33 great-grandchildren; sister, Florene Kass of Madison, NE; brother, Chuck (Julie) Wisehart of Seward, NE; brother, Larry (Louise) Wisehart of Humphrey, NE; sister, Jane (Larry) Zach of Columbus, NE; sister, Linda (Erv) Lindeman of Ainsworth, NE; brother-in-law, Withold Fergin of David City, NE; sister-in-law, Sue Wisehart of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Donald Blaser of Honolulu, HI; sister-in-law, Carol Blaser of San Marcos, CA; many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by parents, Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart; parents-in-law, Hector and Minnie (Lemp) Blaser; son, Anthony C "Tony" Blaser; son-in-law, Dale Bargmann; brothers, Jerome "Buddy" and William "Bill" Wisehart; sisters, Geraldine "Geri" Fergin and Dolores "Dee" (Marlyn "Hike") Hendrickson; brothers-in-law, Wendel Kass, Frederic (Donna) Blaser, and Harold Blaser; sister-in-law, Shirley (Erdie) Erdman. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10th, from 5pm-7pm, with an informal Vigil service at 7pm with Fr. Walter Jong-A-Kiem officiating, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 11th, at 10am officiated by Fr. Walter and Fr. Joe Miksch at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska or St Stanislaus Catholic Church to benefit a new sound system. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com. GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME 2109 14th Street, Columbus, NE (402) 564-5227 | www.gasshaney.com
