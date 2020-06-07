Blanton, Hattie Mae

Blanton, Hattie Mae August 19, 1927 - May 28, 2020 Hattie Mae Hicks Blanton was born on August 19, 1927 in Grapeland, TX. She was the youngest of ten children born to the late Rosie Lee and Herbert Hicks. She passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She graduated from Prairie View, A& M University where she met the love of her life, George Blanton. They were married on August 13, 1948. In the mid-1950s they moved to Omaha, following George's discharge from the Army and graduation from at the University of Pittsburg School of Physical Therapy. Together they raised their family and lived in Omaha for over 30 years. Shortly after their arrival, Hattie continued her education at the University of Omaha. However, rather than pursue a Teaching credential as planned, she opted to complete a Degree in Dietetics when she learned that the school district did not hire black teachers at the secondary school level. She was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and was a committed member of Calvin Memorial Presbyterian Church. Following George's death, she retired from the VA Hospital in Omaha and moved to Carmichael, CA. She remained there until 2006 when she moved to Altadena, CA to be near family. Hattie was a devoted mother and avid traveler. She was also married to her sports teams for better or worse. She cheered on her Cornhuskers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Dodgers from her couch. She was known to be excited when in a Dodger stadium seat eating a "Dodger Dog". Hattie leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Deborah (Jonathan) of Altadena CA, and Ronald (Ana Maria) of New Orleans, LA; one step-son, Jackie of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on June 10, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to in her honor to Prairie View A&M University, Office of Development, PO Box 393, Prairie View, TX 77446-0393. Mabrie Memorial Mortuary 5000 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77004

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.