Blankman, Phillip "Smokey" Morris Nov 4, 1944 - Jul 7, 2018 Phillip "Smokey" Morris Blankman, age 73, of LaVista, NE passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Smokey was born on November 4, 1944 to Robert and Joyce Blankman. He is survived by his wife, Frankie Blankman; sons, Scott Blankman and wife Rebecca, and Mike Blankman and fiancée Tammy Hoover; sister, Wanita "PeeWee" Bednarz; brother, Richard Blankman and wife Penny; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION for Smokey will be Tuesday, July 10, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Wednesday, July 11, at 2pm, also at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately after the Chapel Service in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.