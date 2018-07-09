Blankman, Phillip "Smokey" Morris Nov 4, 1944 - Jul 7, 2018 Phillip "Smokey" Morris Blankman, age 73, of LaVista, NE passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Smokey was born on November 4, 1944 to Robert and Joyce Blankman. He is survived by his wife, Frankie Blankman; sons, Scott Blankman and wife Rebecca, and Mike Blankman and fiancée Tammy Hoover; sister, Wanita "PeeWee" Bednarz; brother, Richard Blankman and wife Penny; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION for Smokey will be Tuesday, July 10, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Wednesday, July 11, at 2pm, also at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately after the Chapel Service in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.