Blank, Joyce S. August 4, 1939 - July 11, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Thelma Deaver and Guy L. Murphy; in-laws, Guy and Veloria Blank. Survived by husband of 63 years, Guy W. Blank; daughter, Deborah (Ray) Falcone; sons: Guy D. Blank Jr., Michael (Janie) Blank, Scott Blank; grandchildren: Dan (Amy) Falcone, Chris (Danielle) Falcone, Rachel (Jake) Chvatal, Tara (Adam) Wilson, Kody Watkins, Brian Blank, Scott Blank; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Murphy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie Reerink, Roaslie (Roger) Boulden; beloved friend: Judy Griggs(friends since 8 years old); beloved furry companions, Noah and Daisy; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Noon-1pm; SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. Donations may be made, in Joyce's memory, to Town & Country Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

