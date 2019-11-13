Blandford, Murray G. June 28, 1961 - November 10, 2019 Survived by wife, Peggy; sons, Austin and Bryson; brother, Grant (Juliet); many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by at VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 16th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church, (4720 N. 90th St.). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. James/Seton Catholic School or directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

