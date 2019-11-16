Blandford, Murray G. June 28, 1961 - November 10, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by at VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 16th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church, (4720 N. 90th St.). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. James/Seton Catholic School or directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

