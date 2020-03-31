Blanchard, Cathy Age 49 Cathy's gentle, patient and unconditional love, as well as her positive outlook, sense of humor, and love of celebrations with custom birthday cakes, and Girl Power! spirit will be dearly missed. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dr. Mary Car-Blanchard; beloved nieces; dear friends; extended family; parents, Bob and Carol Blanchard. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. For those who wish to honor the memory of Cathy, memorials are suggested to Henry Doorly Zoo. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

