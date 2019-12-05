Blakeman, Gayle M. August 1, 1925 - December 3, 2019 Age 94, of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Joan Blakeman. Survived by husband of 72 years, Harold Blakeman; children, Robyn Blakeman, Larry Blakeman; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF GAYLE'S LIFE: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 3pm, with visitation one-hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Forest Lawn. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

