Blake, Donna L. January 24, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Gertrude Partusch; son, Kevin; brothers, Edward and Ronald Sr. Survived by husband of 61 years, Cecil; children, Keith (Cathy), Carol (Tim) and Michele; daughter-in-law, Christy; siblings, Trudy (Paul), Marilyn (Mike) and Jeanette (Phil); 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren on the way; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4-6pm with ROSARY service 6pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. Visitation will have restrictions to practice social distancing. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE. Interment held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

