Blair, Mary Lou (Mudra)

Blair, Mary Lou (Mudra) October 1, 1930 - November 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gentry Blair; mother and father, Myrtle and Rudolph Mudra; sisters, Doloris Whitmore (William), Kathie Johnson (Dean). Survived by sister, Shirley Johnson (Max); brothers, Darrell Mudra (Jean), Rudy Mudra (Carolyn), Moe Mudra (Mary), numerous nieces and nephews. Served as a Captain in the U.S. Army as a dietician. VISITATION: Wednesday, November 13, from 6-8pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 14, at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

