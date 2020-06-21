Blackstone, Margaret Elizabeth

Blackstone, Margaret Elizabeth October 17, 1941 - June 13, 2020 Margaret Elizabeth Blackstone of Omaha, NE, died on June 13th, 2020, after an extended hospitalization. Margaret grew up in the Benson neighborhood and served for several decades as librarian with the Omaha Public Library. She enjoyed her college years at Missouri State College and many years of friendships with Second Unitarian Church. Margaret was born on October 17, 1941, and is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Alice Blackstone; siblings, John F Blackstone and Thomas E "Tom" Blackstone; and aunts, Esther Thorpe, Helen Kunze, and Marjorie Hill. She is survived by nephew, Emory (Tassie) Blackstone; nieces, Karrie (Ed) Brothers and Sonja Blackstone (fianc� Blake); sisters-in-law, Linda Kjerland and Anna Schwartz; cousins; grandnephews, Addison, Caleb and Laith; and grandniece, Vesper. Memorial gifts may be made to Second Unitarian Church. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park; private. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

