Blackamore, Warner L. September 24, 1935 - September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ellen Blackamore; and granddaughter, Deandra Blackamore. Survived by children: Yacawana Denise Blackamore, Bomani Kamaul Blackamore, LaVora Blackamore, Twyla Donta Blackamore, Courtney Deandre Blackamore, and Coeta Denell Blackamore-Hampton; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Friday, October 4, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with VISITATION from 11am-1pm prior to Service at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.