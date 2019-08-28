Blackamore, Mary Ellen Age 87 Of Omaha, NE. Passed away August 23, 2019. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, August 27th, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 30th, at Faith Temple COGIC, 2108 Emmet St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

