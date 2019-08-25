Blackamore, Mary Ellen (Long)

Blackamore, Mary Ellen (Long) Mary Ellen (Long) Blackamore was born to Harry and Mary Long on May 20, 1932 in Tuscumbia, AL. She passed away peacefully at her home in Omaha. She is survived by her husband, Warner Lewis Blackamore; 6 children: Yacawana Denise Blackamore, Bomani Demetrius Blackamore, LaVora Valencia Beaunea, Twyla Donta Blackamore, Courtney Deandre Blackamore, and Coeta Denell Blackamore-Hampton; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Pearl Nunrey of Sheffield, AL. Services are Pending. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

