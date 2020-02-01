Black, Terry Allen

Black, Terry Allen Age 63 of Millard. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Donna Black. Survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Kyle of Papillion, NE; Bill and Deb of Glenwood, IA; brother, Tim of Omaha; sister and brother-in-law, Jana and Aaron Smith of St John USVI; nieces and nephews, Erin Loyd (Mike) of Papillon; Courtney Morehead (Caleb) of Waverly; Devon Watson (Nate) of Papillion; Joshua Black (Michelle) of Papillion; Jason Black (Paige) of Glenwood; Shanna Black of Glenwood; Justin Black (Samantha) of Castle Rock, CO; Tyler Smith of Chicago; Garrett Smith and Emersen Smith of St. John USVI; stepmother, Bertha Black of Plattsmouth, NE; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. Terry loved sports, especially the Huskers, Cardinals, Royals, and KU Basketball. He retired from First Data Resources last June after 40 years of dedicated service. Terry passed as he lived, peacefully, privately and quietly. He was a great brother, uncle, son and friend .... To say we're going to miss him is an understatement. A graveside service will be announced at a later date this spring. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

