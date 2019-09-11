Black, Linda L. June 28, 1943 - September 9, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, September 12, from 57pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, September 13, 9am, at Good News Church (7415 Hickory St). Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

