Black, Joshua R. Age 31 Joshua R. Black, of Fremont, NE, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away August 1, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 9, 2019, at Westwood Community Church in Omaha. Private family inurnment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

