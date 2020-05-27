Black, Claude Dale May 7, 1927 - May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Georgiana; sister, Louise Rowe. Survived by wife of 73 years, Estella Black; children and spouses, Claudia and Doug Coffey, Amarillo, TX; Bill and Coleen Black, Omaha, NE; Brad and Gloria Black, Omaha, NE; David and Renee Black, Papillion, NE; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION at Mortuary Thursday, 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. Private Family Graveside Service: Omaha National Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials suggested to Grace Life Bible Church, 10606 Burt Circle, Omaha, NE 68114. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

