Bishop, Irene January 11, 1921 - July 26, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Richard P. Bishop; great-grandson, Rick Dobesh; son-in-law, Bob Stewart; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bishop. Survived by daughters: Jo Stewart of Omaha, and Nancy Bishop of Culver City, CA; sons: Rick (Barb) of Omaha, and Steve of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday from 6-8pm. SERVICES: 1pm Wednesday, July 31, both at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY-108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.