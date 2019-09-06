Bishop, Howard "Howie"

Bishop, Howard "Howie" July 27, 1944 - September 3, 2019 Age 75, of Tekamah, NE; formerly of Roosevelt, MN. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 9, 2019, 11am, at Pelan Funeral Services Tekamah. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-7pm, with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services Tekamah. Burial at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah. Memorials to the family for future designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.