Birdwell, Carol A. July 24, 1940 - June 22, 2020 Age 79, of Plattsmouth. Survived by husband, Dayton Birdwell, Plattsmouth; daughter, Susan Birdwell, Plattsmouth; son, Brian Birdwell, Union; grandson, Kasey Birdwell, Union, NE. SERVICE: Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2pm at Harvey Funeral Chapel with VISITATION one hour before service (social distancing per state guidelines). Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE (402) 296-4445 | www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Birdwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.