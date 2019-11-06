Bird, John H. December 11, 1942 - November 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Irene; sister, Jeannie MacDonald; brother, LeRoy Bird. Survived by wife of 57 years, Kerstin "Chris"; daughters, Christina (Bob) Tingwald and Lisa Johns (Ben Burrows); grandchildren: Brenda Stanek, Ashley (Chelsea) Fox, Triston Johns, Katrina Johns; great-grandchild, Ender Pittman; sister, Danalee (Dan) Teeters; sister-in-law, Barbara Bird; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, at the mortuary. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

