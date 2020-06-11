Bird, Florence Ann

Bird, Florence Ann April 28, 1936 - June 3, 2020 Age 84. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Florence Kossack. Survived by husband of 63 years Charles; daughters Julie A. Bird of Charlotte, NC, Jane E. Bird of Bellevue, NE, and Jean M. Murray (Edward) of Portland, OR; grandson Robert C. Park (Whitney) of Louisville, KY; and brother Ted Kossack of Lincoln, NE. VISITATION Thursday, June 11th, Noon2pm followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to the National Lymphedema Network at lymphnet.org, or mail to 411 Lafayette St., 6th Floor. New York, NY 10003. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.