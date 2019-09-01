Binns, Jerry H.

Binns, Jerry H. March 14, 1937 - August 29, 2019 Jerry H. Binns was born on March 14, 1937 in LaGrange, GA. He died August 29, 2019 in Omaha. Jerry was a Presbyterian minister, avid tennis player and wonderful dad to Jonathan and Heather. Per Jerry's wishes, Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.