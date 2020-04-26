Bills, Evelyn R. March 31, 1934 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Bills. Survived by sons, Steven Bills and Randall Bills; many family and friends. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

