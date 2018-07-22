Aug 11, 1934 - Jun 26, 2018
Age 83. Passed away in Phoenix, AZ, after suffering a long illness. Kem was born in Omaha. He attended Central High School prior to moving to Wyoming where he graduated. He continued his education at the University of Lincoln receiving a Bachelors Degree. Kem married Rita (Tingley) Billings on December 11, 1996. Married for 22 years, they shared their time between their home in Munds Park, AZ and Phoenix, AZ, "Golfing all the way!"
Kem was preceded in death by his parents, Julian K. and Ruth A. Billings. Kem is survived by his wife, Rita of Phoenix; sister, Julia Miller (Mark) of Papillion; daughter, Kemberley Benavitz (Micah); and grandson, Micaiah, all of Honolulu.
Kem will always be remembered, always be loved, and always be someone so many family and friends were glad to know.
Services held Privately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.