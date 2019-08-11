Bilgere, Catherine M. August 3, 1941 - August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Michael; parents Ernest and Nell Allen; brother, Col. Ernie Allen Jr; nephew, Guy Allen; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie and Bill Bilgere; brother-in-law, Tom Timme. Survived by children, Michael (Nicole) Bilgere, Christine (Gene) Battalion, Mark (Carrie) Bilgere; grandchildren, Brianna and Nicolas Battalion, Aislinn and Emma Bilgere, Paul and A.J. Bilgere; step-grandchildren, Keisha Gorman, Whitney Chapman, James Hawk; sisters-in-law, Cookie Timme and Sybil Allen. VISITATION begins Monday 4pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Tuesday 10:30am St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or charity of choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.