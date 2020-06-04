Bigley, Brian L.

Bigley, Brian L. July 3, 1941 - May 24, 2020 Brian is preceded in death by father, Clarance (Nola) Bigley; mother, Carol Meraz; sister, Jean (Bigley) Crase; and brother, Richard "Butch" Bigley. Survived by niece, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, June 6th, 10am, at Evergreen Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

