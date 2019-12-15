Bighia, Brenda Marilyn August 11, 1947 - December 12, 2019 Brenda Marilyn Bighia, age 72, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Thursday December 12, 2019. Brenda was born on August 11, 1947 to Ivelaw and Mattilda Mitchell. Brenda is survived by siblings, Pam (Jim) Quaning, Leslie (Shirley) Mitchell, and Aubrey (Theresa) Mitchell; son, Dan Bighia; grandson, Morgan Bighia; Partner, Doug Dahl; special great-granddaughter, Charlie Rose Arnold; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION GATHERING will be Monday, December 16, from 9am-12pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bighia family may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

