Bigham, Howard Patrick "Buzz"

Bigham, Howard Patrick "Buzz" November 15, 1948 - October 28, 2019 Bigham, Howard Patrick (Buzz) passed away on October 26, 2019 in Omaha, NE. He was born on November 15, 1948 in Council Bluffs, IA. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and then enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam war. After his discharge, he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha receiving his bachelor's degree. He taught at Iowa School for the Deaf and Westside High School. He moved on to hold various positions at the phone company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Virgil Bigham. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Annette and Paul Wilson, and Andi and David Fleming, and their families; as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Glen Tiessen and their family. A private family burial will be held at a later date. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

