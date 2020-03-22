Biel, Mary Anne April 12, 1934 - March 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; and husband Kenneth. Survived by son and daughter-in-law: Vernon and Caryl Biel of Omaha; daughter and son-in-law: Jeanice and Mike Hankins of Glenwood, IA; grandchildren: Jason (Cassandra) Wilson, Adam (Kizzie) Wilson, Amanda Biel, and Samantha Hankins; and great-grandchildren: Samantha Wilson, Madyson Wilson, William Wilson, Marissa Saldivar, Sway Wilson, and Savannah Hankins. Private Family Graveside Service: Tuesday, March 24, 1pm at Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to your favorite charity. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE | 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Biel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.