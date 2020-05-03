Bicking, Jim R. June 12, 1985 - April 25, 2020 Omaha. Preceded by sister Lori. Survived by wife Carol; sons Cody and Kolton; daughter Kendall; parents Terry and Kristy; many other family members. VISItaTION Tuesday 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Wednesday, May 6, both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Springwell Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

