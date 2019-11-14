Bickels, William Joseph October 25, 1942 - November 12, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Julia Bickels; son, Marc Bickels and brother, Bernie Bickels. Survived by son, Edward Bickels; ex-wife, Jeanne Bickels; siblings, Ben (Mary) Bickels and Betty (Buck) Redinbaugh; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Good Shepherd. MEMORIAL SERVICE with Military Honors on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:30am at Good Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.