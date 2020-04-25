Bianco, Frank A., LtCol USAF (Ret.) December 2, 1933 - April 21, 2020 Lovingly remembered by his family, sons, Michael (Lisa), Bill (Dianne); daughter, Maria Houston (Ben); grandchildren: Jake Bianco (Megan), Maggie Larsen (Ryan), Marisa and Tori Bianco, Mia and Gavin Houston. After earning his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Frank worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corp. as a design engineer. Following this, Frank served in Vietnam while a member of the Air Force from 1956-1976. In Plattsburg, NY, he was chosen to attend the Air Force Institute of Technology. He was a navigator assigned to Gunship AC-119K and received a Distinguished Flying Cross for Bravery Beyond the Call of Duty as well as the air medal with five oak leaf clusters for flying 139 missions in Vietnam. Following his tours in Vietnam, Frank was assigned to B-52 Bombers in Dayton, OH and then to Offutt Headquarters in Bellevue as Division Commander of Offensive Threats. After retirement from the Air Force, Frank went into the restaurant business serving his famous Sicilian Italian food as owner/operator of Marchio's in Omaha and later Bianco's in Papillion. He was also Sarpy County Traffic and Planning Engineer and finished out his distinguished and varied career working with his friend, Lou Rotella, Sr. in sales at Rotella's Bread. Frank was very involved in St. Columbkille Parish over the years, serving on the building committee, and running the kitchen for the yearly Lenten Fish Fry among many other volunteer activities including the Papillion Lions Club. He was also a very active member of the Tangier Shrine. Frank's favorite pastime was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. And always cooking fantastic dinners! VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, April 27th from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by Family VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Additional Services and Burial at Omaha National Cemetery to be announced. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Bianco, LtCol USAF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.