Bevins, Joseph James "Jay" November 10, 1953 - September 19, 2019 Age 65. Jay's Military Service helped set the stage for his love of travel with his family and friends. Jay graduated from Iowa Western, with a Degree in Computer Science. He applied those skills as a Programmer at First Data, where he enjoyed the company of his co-workers and friends. Jay had a passion for his family and he loved kids as much as he loved life itself. He was quick with a joke, and even quicker to respond if anyone needed help. Jay's interests were wide-ranging and included woodworking, photography, nature moments, riding his motorcycle, playing with his Drone and RC Cars, ping-pong, pool, and working with computers. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Betty; his late wife Sandra Bevins; and two infant siblings. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Atz-Bevins; and his siblings; children; and grandchildren. Jay was a kind soul, loved by many, and will be missed by all that knew him. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at Stonebridge Christian Church, 15801 Butler Ave, Omaha, NE, at 10:30am.

