Bettin, Claude A. "Bud" April 30, 1941 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Claude and Ruth Bettin; sister, Ruth Ann Sila; brothers, Roger and Ronald Bettin. Survived by wife, Conni Bettin; sister, Virginia Reeves (Jerry); sister-in-law, Cheryl Bettin; brother-in-law, Russ Sila; and several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 19, from 5-7pm, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 20, at 10am, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive. Interment at 2:30pm Hillcrest Cemetery, Norfolk, NE. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

