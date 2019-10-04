Bettger, Robert

Bettger, Robert May 16, 1923 - October 2, 2019 Age 96, of Fairmont, NE. Born to John and Lydia (Bitterman) Bettger on May 16, 1923 at Fairmont, NE. Died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Fairmont. Survived by sons, Robert E. and Sandy Bettger, Fairmont, NE; Paul E. and Carol Bettger, Fairmont, NE; daughter-in-law, Susan Bettger, Geneva, NE; sisters-in-law, Jean Lovegrove, Hebron, NE; Shirley Lovegrove, Fairmont, NE; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, Fairmont Community Church, Fairmont, NE. VISITATION: Sunday from 2-8pm, with family present from 2-4pm, Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials in care of Fairmont Community Church, or Fairview Manor. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Fairmont Public Cemetery, Fairmont, NE. Pastor Seungli You will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com. FARMER AND SON FUNERAL HOME 242 N. 10th St., Geneva, NE 68361 | (402) 759-3617

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.